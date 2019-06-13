Home

Oaklands Funeral Service
4 The Ridgeway
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 3LA
01243 773114
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:45
Chichester Crematorium
1934 - 2019
Shirley Wilson Notice
Wilson Shirley 18/06/1934 to 04/06/2019
Passed away peacefully at
St Richards Hospital on
Tuesday 4th June 2019, aged 84,
after many years of ill health and pain.
Wife of the late George Wilson, much loved mother of Kareen, Gail, Linda, Alison and each of their families.
Special thanks go to all the
wonderful staff on Boxgrove Ward.
Funeral on Tuesday 18th June, 11.45am
at Chichester Crematorium followed
by a celebration of her life at the
Royal British Legion, Selsey.
Family flowers only and colourful
clothing please. Donations if you
wish to Help for Heroes.
Enquiries to Oakland's Funeral Service, Chichester, 01243 773114
Published in Chichester Observer on June 13, 2019
