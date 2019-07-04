Home

PLAYLE-HOWARD Sheila Passed away peacefully surrounded
by her family on 26th June 2019
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
much loved mum, nan and great-gran.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 12:30 pm. Family flowers only please but donations for
St Wilfrids Hospice or Love Your Hospital may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019
