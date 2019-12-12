Home

Sharon Misselbrook

Sharon Misselbrook Notice
MISSELBROOK Sharon Loving wife, mum, nanny and friend. Loved by all who knew her.
She will be held in our
thoughts and hearts forever.
Peacefully slipped away on
4th December 2019 whilst surrounded by her boys, Kevin, Steve and Chris.
A service will be held at The Oaks Crematorium in Havant at 13:45
on Tuesday 17th December 2019.
The dress code includes colour,
not strict black dress and instead
of flowers donations for St. Wilfrid's Hospice and all enquiries please to Kevin Holland Funeral Service
01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 12, 2019
