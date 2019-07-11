|
Denyer Sandy (formerly of 'The Shakey Do') died at St Richards Hospital on 7th July with her beloved husband Roy by her side.
Much loved sister of the late Mick Holford and special sister in law to Carol. She will be very sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held
at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 22nd July at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations can be sent to
' The Dogs Trust' in her memory.
All enquiries to
Barnham Funeralcare,
tel 01243 554790
Published in Chichester Observer on July 11, 2019