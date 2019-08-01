Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:15
Chichester Crematorium
Ruth Langley Notice
Langley Ruth Passed away peacefully
on 10th July 2019 aged 84.
Much loved wife of P.T. Langley
and loving mum of Mark.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
5th August 2019 at 10.15.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at http://www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or by cheque
payable to St Wilfrids Hospice
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW. Telephone 01243 72209.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 1, 2019
