Robinson Ronald George
"Ron" Passed away in St Richard's Hospital
on 30th June 2019, aged 93.
Loving husband to Beryl, loving
father to Philip and Jennifer and
father in law to Brenda. Grandad
and Great Grandad to Matthew,
Tim, Sophia and Harry.
Funeral Service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium
on Thursday 18th July at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired made payable to Prostate Cancer UK sent C/O Dillistone & Wraights, 49 - 51 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester, PO19 6SG
Published in Chichester Observer on July 11, 2019