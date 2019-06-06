|
|
|
Gibson Ronald John Passed away peacefully at
St Richards Hospital on the
16th May 2019, aged 90.
Much loved Father to Jean and Brian, Grandfather to Michelle, Sarah, Paul and Gary, and Great Grandfather of six.
He will be deeply missed
by his many friends.
To say his family are saddened
by his passing fails to describe
the grief we all feel.
The funeral will be held at
Chichester Crematorium at
3.30pm on the 11th June.
Flowers from just the family please.
Donations for charity in lieu of
flowers can be made to www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations, all proceeds will go to a children's charity that encourages
the young to learn how to play
a musical instrument.
You made us who we are
So you will always be with us
In every thought
In every deed
Every day
Because you made us who we are.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2019
