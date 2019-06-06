Gibson Ronald John Passed away peacefully at

St Richards Hospital on the

16th May 2019, aged 90.

Much loved Father to Jean and Brian, Grandfather to Michelle, Sarah, Paul and Gary, and Great Grandfather of six.

He will be deeply missed

by his many friends.

To say his family are saddened

by his passing fails to describe

the grief we all feel.

The funeral will be held at

Chichester Crematorium at

3.30pm on the 11th June.

Flowers from just the family please.

Donations for charity in lieu of

flowers can be made to www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations, all proceeds will go to a children's charity that encourages

the young to learn how to play

a musical instrument.

You made us who we are

So you will always be with us

In every thought

In every deed

Every day

Every day

Because you made us who we are. Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2019