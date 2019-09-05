|
Fielder Ronald The family is sad to announce the death of Ronald (Ron) Fielder who died peacefully on 28th August 2019, aged 88.
He leaves wife June,
children Sandra, Louise, Angela & Neil,
grandchildren Guy, Zoe, Chloe, Hannah, Lottie, Milly and Adam.
An avid cricket fan,
who had a great innings.
Funeral Services will be held on 16/9/2019 at 12.40 at the
Findon Crematorium.
All that knew him are welcome at the service and/or at the wake at
The Fox, Felpham, from 3pm to celebrate his life with us.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Diabetes UK.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 5, 2019