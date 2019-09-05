Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30
Findon Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Fielder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Fielder

Notice Condolences

Ronald Fielder Notice
Fielder Ronald The family is sad to announce the death of Ronald (Ron) Fielder who died peacefully on 28th August 2019, aged 88.

He leaves wife June,
children Sandra, Louise, Angela & Neil,
grandchildren Guy, Zoe, Chloe, Hannah, Lottie, Milly and Adam.

An avid cricket fan,
who had a great innings.

Funeral Services will be held on 16/9/2019 at 12.40 at the
Findon Crematorium.
All that knew him are welcome at the service and/or at the wake at
The Fox, Felpham, from 3pm to celebrate his life with us.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Diabetes UK.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.