Oaklands Funeral Service
4 The Ridgeway
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 3LA
01243 773114
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00
Portfield Cemetery Chapel
Ronald Byles Notice
BYLES Ronald George Passed away peacefully on
16th November 2019, aged 87 years.

Loving Dad and Grandad,
who will be missed by all his family.

"A gardener all of his life, he has left us now to tend the gardens in heaven."

Funeral Service at
Portfield Cemetery Chapel
on Friday 13th December 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Chichester Community
Development Trust.
c/o Oaklands Funeral Service,
4 The Ridgeway, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, PO19 3LA.
Donations are to be used to
replant endangered tree species in memory of Ron.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019
