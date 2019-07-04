Home

Ron Stewart

Notice Condolences

Ron Stewart Notice
Stewart Ron Passed away peacefully at
Oban House, Bognor Regis
on 26th June 2019 aged 80 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
His funeral will be at Chalcraft Lane
Cemetery on Monday 15th July at 11.00am. As per Ron's request, no flowers please, but donations if desired to Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019
