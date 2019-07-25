|
|
|
Wheatfill (Roger Jurin) 27.5.1936-16.7.2019
Beloved husband to Jean. Dad, granddad and
great granddad pops.
Passed away peacefully at Saint Richards Hospital after a short illness. Will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 29th July at 1.15pm Chichester Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations to Chichester Lunch Club Cheques made payable to
CAMHSF Chichester Boys Club,
34a Little London, CHICHESTER,
West Sussex, PO19 1PL.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 25, 2019