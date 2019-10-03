Home

Robinson Robert Peter Former Administrative Officer, Chichester District Council, passed away on
27th September 2019 aged 94 years.
Much loved husband of the late Vivienne, devoted dad of Roger,
loving grandad of Annette and
great grandad of Ryder.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 7th October at 11.45am. Donations if desired to St. Wilfrids Hospice. Further enquiries please contact Agincourt Funeral Directors
Tel 01243 605718.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 3, 2019
