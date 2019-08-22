|
|
|
GRAHAM Robert It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the death on
7th August of Robert Graham,
ex-professional 6-goal player,
former Grade A Umpire and
latterly Chief Umpire of the UK.
Robert also served as a committee member of Cowdray Park Polo Club, having joined as a playing member
in the 1970s.
Robert, aged 67, died of natural causes and leaves Betsy, his wife of more than 45 years, and daughter Vanessa.
His funeral will be held on 27th August at Easebourne Church at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to Midhurst Funeralcare 01730 813264
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019