WHEELER Richard Passed away peacefully on
16th August 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved dad to Jo, Becky and Karen, and devoted grandad to his grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August 2019
at 11.00am.
Flowers welcome, or donations,
if desired, to Dementia Support or Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019
