HOLMES Richard Arthur
(Jim) Passed away peacefully at
St Richard's Hospital on
15th November 2019.
Aged 75 years.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
After a private ceremony, his sons Andy and Chris, would like to invite all those who knew him, to either raise a glass at the Bell Public House, Chichester, between 12 noon and 2pm or attend a small gathering at Wells House, Midhurst between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday 5th December.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019