Richard Holmes

Richard Holmes Notice
HOLMES Richard Arthur
(Jim) Passed away peacefully at
St Richard's Hospital on
15th November 2019.
Aged 75 years.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
After a private ceremony, his sons Andy and Chris, would like to invite all those who knew him, to either raise a glass at the Bell Public House, Chichester, between 12 noon and 2pm or attend a small gathering at Wells House, Midhurst between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday 5th December.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019
