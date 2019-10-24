|
HILL Richard Passed away peacefully
on 6th October, aged 99 years.
Much loved husband of Gillian
and loving father of Phillip
and grandfather of Matthew.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium
on 28th October at 10.15.
If desired, donations can be
made by sending a cheque to:
Campaign To Protect Rural England
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW tel 01243 782209.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019