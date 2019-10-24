Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hill

Notice Condolences

Richard Hill Notice
HILL Richard Passed away peacefully
on 6th October, aged 99 years.
Much loved husband of Gillian
and loving father of Phillip
and grandfather of Matthew.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium
on 28th October at 10.15.
If desired, donations can be
made by sending a cheque to:
Campaign To Protect Rural England
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW tel 01243 782209.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.