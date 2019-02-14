Home

Holmes & Family (Fleet)
20 Fleet Road
Fleet, Hampshire GU51 4QG
01252 628600
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:30
Aldershot Crematorium
Rachel Fletcher
FLETCHER Rachel Passed away peacefully
at Church Crookham Hampshire on 30th
January 2019, aged 89.
Widow of Barry Fletcher,
Mayor of Chichester 1998 - 1999,
much loved mother of Ian and Sarah and grandma of Catherine
and Alexander.
Funeral to be held at
Aldershot Crematorium on
Monday 25th February at 1:30pm.
No flowers please, but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
c/o Holmes and Family Funeral Directors, 20 Fleet Road, Fleet,
GU51 4QG Tel: 01252 628600
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
