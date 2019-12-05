Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Palmer

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Palmer Notice
PALMER Phyllis Peacefully at home on
23rd November 2019, aged 96 years. Dear wife of the late Eddie
Palmer, much loved mother of Raymond, Ken, Rosita,
Alan, Sandra, Robin and Linda
and a dear grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 9th December 2019,
at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations for Age Concern may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road, Bognor
Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -