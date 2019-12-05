|
|
|
PALMER Phyllis Peacefully at home on
23rd November 2019, aged 96 years. Dear wife of the late Eddie
Palmer, much loved mother of Raymond, Ken, Rosita,
Alan, Sandra, Robin and Linda
and a dear grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 9th December 2019,
at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations for Age Concern may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road, Bognor
Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019