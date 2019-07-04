Home

GOODHEART Phyllis Irene Passed on 16.06.2019,
aged 94.

Much missed & loved Mother of Barbara, Pauline, Steve, Nick & Joe.
Beloved Granny to 9 grandchildren
& 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral will be held on
the 11th July at 11.00am,
Church of Our Lady of Sorrows, Bognor Regis.

Friends welcome to celebrate
in the Parish rooms,
Chichester Crematorium, 2.45pm.

Family flowers only. Donations to
Rox Music & Arts Charity
Versus Arthritis Charity
care of Reynolds Funeral Service.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019
