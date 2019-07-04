Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Phyllis Donnovan

Phyllis Donnovan Notice
Donnovan Phyllis Joan Passed away peacefully on
24th June 2019, aged 92.
Much love mother of Hermione, Rosemary, Oswald and Malcolm, loving grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Boxgrove Priory on Tuesday
16th July 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society.
c/o Coop Funeralcare,
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
West Sussex, PO19 8AW
Tel: 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019
