NICHOLAS Philip John (Phil) Sadly passed away at
St. Richard's Hospital on
9th December 2019, surrounded
by his family.
Beloved husband of Lyn and adored dad to Rhys and Samuel.
Much loved son of Ann and brother to Sue. Funeral service in the
Kingswood Chapel at
Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 30th December 2019 at
1.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Ford Ward,
St. Richard's Hospital, who cared for Phil, may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 19, 2019