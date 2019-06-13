Home

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
15:30
Chichester Crematorium
Peter Rogers Notice
Rogers Peter Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd May 2019 aged 68.
Much loved dad, grandad, brother, and uncle of Harvey, Oliver, Hannah, Beth, Sarah, Poppy, Sue, Paul and family.
He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 20th June at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Save the Children UK and The Aldingbourne Trust. C/o Co-operative Funeralcare
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW telephone 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on June 13, 2019
