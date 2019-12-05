|
Muncey Peter William Passed away peacefully on
17th November 2019, aged 84.
Much loved Father of Kevin,
Julie and Warren and Grandfather
to Samir, Chloe, Jade & Morgan.
Loving Husband to the late
Shirley Constance Muncey.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 9th December at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Cancer Research UK
or Parkinson's UK.
Co-operative Funeralcare,
230 Chichester Road, North Bersted, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA
Telephone: 01243 865119.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019