Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:45
Chichester Crematorium
Peter Main Notice
Main Peter James Passed away peacefully at home on the 6th September.

Beloved husband to Sue,
Father to Rob, Rachel & Laura,
Stepfather to James & Matthew.
Devoted and loving Grandad,
he will be deeply missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral service will be
23rd September at 11:45,
Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
however, donations if desired
to St Wilfreds Hospice may be sent
c/o Darren Miles Funeral Service,
107 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis
PO22 7PW (01243 828210)
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019
