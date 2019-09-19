|
Main Peter James Passed away peacefully at home on the 6th September.
Beloved husband to Sue,
Father to Rob, Rachel & Laura,
Stepfather to James & Matthew.
Devoted and loving Grandad,
he will be deeply missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be
23rd September at 11:45,
Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
however, donations if desired
to St Wilfreds Hospice may be sent
c/o Darren Miles Funeral Service,
107 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis
PO22 7PW (01243 828210)
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019