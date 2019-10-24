|
|
|
COLGATE Peter Passed away peacefully on
18th October 2019, aged 93 years.
Much loved Dad to Jill and Nicola, Grandad to Andrew, Iain,
Jennifer and Ellen and Great Grandad.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 10.15am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to 'Canine Partners' and sent
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis PO21 3HG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019