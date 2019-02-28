|
BUNKER (OBE) Peter John Passed away, totally at peace, at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on 18th February 2019, aged 90 after a fulfilling, active life and a mercifully short illness.
A much loved husband of Angela, father of Liz, John, Maggie and Cathy, father-in-law, grandfather and
great-grandfather.
He will be much missed by his
family and friends.
Memorial service to take place at
2:30 p.m. on Monday 4th March 2019, at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, PO19 1SW, with a tea afterwards. Peter's express wish was that anyone attending should wear clothes in which they feel comfortable and the colour of their choice.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory to Impact
Initiatives via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
