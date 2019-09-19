|
TREANOR Paul Nigel Passed away peacefully at
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester
on 31st August, aged 55 years,
after a short illness.
A greatly loved dad and grandad,
he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
A funeral Mass is to take place at
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Bognor Regis on
Monday 30th September at 10.00am, followed by committal at Chichester Crematorium at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to the
Royal British Legion (Aldwick
Branch) may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG, Tel 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019