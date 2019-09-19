Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Bognor Regis
View Map
Committal
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:45
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Treanor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Treanor

Notice Condolences

Paul Treanor Notice
TREANOR Paul Nigel Passed away peacefully at
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester
on 31st August, aged 55 years,
after a short illness.
A greatly loved dad and grandad,
he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
A funeral Mass is to take place at
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Bognor Regis on
Monday 30th September at 10.00am, followed by committal at Chichester Crematorium at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to the
Royal British Legion (Aldwick
Branch) may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG, Tel 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.