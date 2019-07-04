|
|
|
KINGSWELL Paul Words cannot describe the pain I feel at losing you,
you are my world.
I will love you now and forever.
'Til we meet again, my love. Clare XXX
Funeral to take place, Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 10.45am at The Oaks Havant Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant, PO9 5NA. Celebration of life at The White Horse, Graffham, GU28 0NT.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Monkey World Dorset and Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey & Sussex.
For all enquiries please contact
Roger Poat & Partners 01730 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019