Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roger Poat and Partners (Midhurst)
Duck Lane
Midhurst , West Sussex GU29 9DE
01730 812094
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:45
The Oaks Havant Crematorium
Bartons Road
Havant
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kingswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Kingswell

Notice Condolences

Paul Kingswell Notice
KINGSWELL Paul Words cannot describe the pain I feel at losing you,
you are my world.
I will love you now and forever.
'Til we meet again, my love. Clare XXX

Funeral to take place, Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 10.45am at The Oaks Havant Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant, PO9 5NA. Celebration of life at The White Horse, Graffham, GU28 0NT.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Monkey World Dorset and Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey & Sussex.
For all enquiries please contact
Roger Poat & Partners 01730 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices