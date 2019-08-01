Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00
Worthing Crematorium
O'Sullivan Patrick Finbarr Passed away peacefully at home
on 25th July 2019 aged 71 years.
Husband of Sue, father of Sarah, Sinead, Sophie & Sean,
brother of Michael, Gerry,
Thomas & Mary and granddad of Codi, Willow & Draegan.
Always in our hearts.
A Funeral Service will take place on Monday 12th August at 10:00am at
Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers please. Donations in Patricks memory may be made
payable to St Barnabas House
and sent direct to Titnore Lane,
Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 1, 2019
