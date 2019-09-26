|
|
|
FITZGERALD Patricia Ann
(née Nicholls) Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 17th September 2019 at Wellington Grange Care Home, Chichester, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Louis,
mother of Andrew and Robert
and devoted grandmother to
Indigo, Ruby, Cosmo and Lola.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Lavant on
Friday 4th October at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations to
Ovarian Cancer Action may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 26, 2019