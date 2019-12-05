Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Addison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Addison

Notice Condolences

Patricia Addison Notice
ADDISON Patricia Passed away peacefully on the
19th November 2019, aged 79 years.
Devoted wife to Albert and
loving mother to Fred, who sadly passed away just the day before her. The greatest nan to Freddie and
sister to Brian.
She will be greatly missed.
The Funeral service will take place
at Chichester Crematorium, on Wednesday 11th December 2019,
at 11.45am.
Flowers may be sent to
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis,
PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -