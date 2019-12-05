|
ADDISON Patricia Passed away peacefully on the
19th November 2019, aged 79 years.
Devoted wife to Albert and
loving mother to Fred, who sadly passed away just the day before her. The greatest nan to Freddie and
sister to Brian.
She will be greatly missed.
The Funeral service will take place
at Chichester Crematorium, on Wednesday 11th December 2019,
at 11.45am.
Flowers may be sent to
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis,
PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019