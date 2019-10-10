|
Underwood Pat (nee Williams) Passed away peacefully with her family at her side on
4th October. Funeral Service on Wednesday 23rd October at 12.15 The Oaks Havant. Family flowers only but donations if desired to The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust. Cheques make payable to Charity or on line at www.michaelmiller.co.uk, search donations and search Underwood c/o
Michael Miller & Partners Ltd,
27A High Street, Petersfield,
GU32 3JR, Tel: 01730 233244
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 10, 2019