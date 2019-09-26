|
Chambers Nora Passed away peacefully on
14th September 2019, aged 77. Much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Andrew, Susan, Carole, the grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st October at 12.30 pm.
Flowers welcome. If desired,
donations can be made payable by cheque to Arthritis Care, c/o
Co-op Funeralcare, 230 Chichester Road, North Bersted PO21 5BA , Telephone 01243 865119.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 26, 2019