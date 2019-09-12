|
|
|
MORRIS Noel Peacefully at home
on 26th August 2019, aged 89 years. Dear husband of Ann,
much loved father of Kevin,
Dennis & Lorraine,
grandad to Vincent,
step father to Colin & Kevin.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 16th September 2019,
at 2.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations for The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre or The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 12, 2019