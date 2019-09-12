Home

Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Resources
Noel Morris

Noel Morris Notice
MORRIS Noel Peacefully at home
on 26th August 2019, aged 89 years. Dear husband of Ann,
much loved father of Kevin,
Dennis & Lorraine,
grandad to Vincent,
step father to Colin & Kevin.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 16th September 2019,
at 2.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations for The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre or The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 12, 2019
