Nicolas Targett

Nicolas Targett Notice
Targett Nicolas Passed away on
17th September 2019,
aged 75 years.

A much loved Husband, Dad
and Granddad, he will be sadly
missed by his family and friends.

Funeral Service at Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October 2019, at 1:15pm.
All welcome. Family flowers only please.

Donations in Nick's memory for Springfield's Dialysis Unit,
The League of Friends, Bognor Hospital C/O Rounce Funeral Services Limited,
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane, Worthing, West Sussex, BN13 2EL. Telephone 01903 692626
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 10, 2019
