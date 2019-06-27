|
Sims Muriel Norah Sadly passed away on 15th June 2019, aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of the late James,
Mother of Alex, Andrew and Alastair, and Grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 5th July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Ileostomy & Internal Pouch Association c/o Reynolds Funeral
Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on June 27, 2019
