Shears Morris Albert Passed away peacefully on
Monday 9th September 2019 at
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester,
aged 92 years. Much loved Husband
of Gwen, Father of Kevin and Brenda, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be sadly missed.
A service will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only, however, donations to Prostate Cancer UK are welcome.
All enquiries to
F.A. Holland Funeralcare,
telephone number: 01243 782965.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019