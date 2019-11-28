Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
74-77 St. Pancras
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 7LS
01243 782136
SIMPSON Monica Sadly passed away on
10th November 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of Richard,
devoted mum to Karen and son in law Ian, dearly loved grandmother
of Amy and Christopher.
Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 28th November at 11:45. Donations may be made in
memory of Monica payable direct
to The British Heart Foundation
or to The Ambulance Staff Charity.
All enquires to Whites Funeralcare 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019
