The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
3 Jubilee Road
, West Sussex PO19 7XB
01243 782 965
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30
Chichester Crematorium
Mick Axworthy Notice
Axworthy Mick Passed away suddenly at home on
4th March aged 78 years.
Devoted husband to Iris and loving dad to daughter Lesley and son in law Steve, will be sadly missed and loved always. Funeral service to be held at Chichester Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 12.30pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired made direct to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to F.A. Holland Funeralcare, 3 Jubilee Road, Chichester. Tel: 01243 782965
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
