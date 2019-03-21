|
Axworthy Mick Passed away suddenly at home on
4th March aged 78 years.
Devoted husband to Iris and loving dad to daughter Lesley and son in law Steve, will be sadly missed and loved always. Funeral service to be held at Chichester Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 12.30pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired made direct to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to F.A. Holland Funeralcare, 3 Jubilee Road, Chichester. Tel: 01243 782965
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
