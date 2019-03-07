|
|
|
PRATT Michael Alan Sadly passed away
on 22nd February.
Deeply loved by all the family.
A church warden for many years at
St Marys Church, Easebourne and a past Captain at Cowdray Park Golf Club, he will be sorely missed by many.
A Memorial Service will be held at
St Marys Church Easebourne
on Monday 11th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to British Heart Foundation or St Marys Church Easebourne (cheques only made payable to the Charity) c/o
Roger Poat & Partners, Duck Lane, Midhurst, West Sussex GU29 9DE
tel 01730 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
