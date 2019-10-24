Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
13:00
St. Mary's Church
Felpham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Miller

Notice Condolences

Michael Miller Notice
MILLER Michael
(Mick the Gas Man) Passed away peacefully at
St. Richard's Hospital on
11th October 2019,
aged 75 years.
Adored husband of Val, much loved father of Vicki, Paula, Tina and Laura,
a dear granddad to Amy, Ollie, Joshua and Macie and great granddad to Fletcher and Oakley.
The Funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Felpham on
Monday 4th November, at 1.00pm.
All who knew and loved him will be welcome. There will be a
private cremation immediately after the church service. No dress code. Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
or Dementia U.K. may be sent
c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.