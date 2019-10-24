|
|
|
MILLER Michael
(Mick the Gas Man) Passed away peacefully at
St. Richard's Hospital on
11th October 2019,
aged 75 years.
Adored husband of Val, much loved father of Vicki, Paula, Tina and Laura,
a dear granddad to Amy, Ollie, Joshua and Macie and great granddad to Fletcher and Oakley.
The Funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Felpham on
Monday 4th November, at 1.00pm.
All who knew and loved him will be welcome. There will be a
private cremation immediately after the church service. No dress code. Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
or Dementia U.K. may be sent
c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019