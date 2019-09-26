Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dowling

Notice Condolences

Michael Dowling Notice
Dowling Michael
(Mike) Passed away in hospital on Saturday 14th September 2019, aged 75 years.

Wife of Poy, Brother to Terry
and Sister-in-Law to Gina.
Mike will be very sadly missed by
all family and friends.

Funeral Service to be held at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 11th September at 1.15pm, followed by wake at the Woolpack.
Everybody welcome.

Family flowers only please and donations in lieu for
British Heart Foundation c/o
Hollands Funeral Directors
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.