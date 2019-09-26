|
|
|
Dowling Michael
(Mike) Passed away in hospital on Saturday 14th September 2019, aged 75 years.
Wife of Poy, Brother to Terry
and Sister-in-Law to Gina.
Mike will be very sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 11th September at 1.15pm, followed by wake at the Woolpack.
Everybody welcome.
Family flowers only please and donations in lieu for
British Heart Foundation c/o
Hollands Funeral Directors
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 26, 2019