The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
16:15
Chichester Crematorium
Michael Croucher Notice
CROUCHER Michael Passed away peacefully on
2nd December aged 55 years.
Much loved husband of Geraldine, loving father of Stephen,
Charlotte and Richard.
He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 23rd December at 4.15pm. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 12, 2019
