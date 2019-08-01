Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
13:30
St Mary The Virgin Church
Apuldram, Chichester
Maurice Paris

Notice

Maurice Paris Notice
PARIS Maurice Harley Suddenly but peacefully at home on 22nd July 2019 aged 83 years.
Devoted husband of Joy,
much loved father of Lindy and
loving grandfather of Laura.
Funeral service at St Mary The Virgin Church, Apuldram, Chichester on Wednesday 14th August at 1.30pm followed by interment in Chichester Cemetery. Donations if desired to
South East Coast Ambulance Service or British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 1, 2019
