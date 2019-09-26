Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Mary Overal

Notice Condolences

Mary Overal Notice
OVERAL Mary
(née Gripper) Passed away peacefully in
Winchester Hospital on
14th September 2019 aged 92 years.
A loving mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and sister.
Funeral to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 4th October 2019 at 12.30pm.
No black please.
Family flowers only,
any kind donations to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be left at the service or sent to Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 26, 2019
