Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00
Bognor Regis Town Cemetery Chapel
Town Cross Avenue
COOK Mary Passed away peacefully at
St. Richard's Hospital on
3rd November 2019, aged 77 years.
Wife of the late Michael Cook,
mother of Chris and David.
Funeral service at Bognor Regis Town Cemetery Chapel (Town Cross Avenue) on Monday 2nd December 2019, at 11.00am. No flowers by request. Donations for The Friends of
St. Richard's Hospital may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
