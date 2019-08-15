|
|
|
IDE Marna Passed away peacefully on
7th August 2019 at
St Richard's Hospital, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Tina and Colin,
Dan and Julie, loving nan of James and Charlotte and great nana of Annabelle.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at Chichester Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 15, 2019