Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
13:15
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marna Ide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marna Ide

Notice Condolences

Marna Ide Notice
IDE Marna Passed away peacefully on
7th August 2019 at
St Richard's Hospital, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Tina and Colin,
Dan and Julie, loving nan of James and Charlotte and great nana of Annabelle.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service at Chichester Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.