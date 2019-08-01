|
OTTERY Marion Ruth Passed away peacefully on
18th July 2019, aged 64 years.
Much loved wife of Nicholas, loving mother of Natalie, Kristian and Jody.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Peter and St. Mary's Church, Fishbourne on 13th August 2019,
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or a box will be available at the service or alternatively by cheque to 'The Apuldram Centre',
Common Farm, Appledram Lane South, Chichester, PO20 7PE.
Any enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
West Sussex, PO19 8AW
Tel: 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 1, 2019